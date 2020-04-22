Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. 2,851,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,009. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

