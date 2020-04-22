Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 8,580 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,273. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

