Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.13. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 16,749 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $176.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 465,600 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,190,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 520,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 113,414 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

