Life Storage (LSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Life Storage (NYSE: LSI):

4/19/2020 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/18/2020 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

4/17/2020 – Life Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $114.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Life Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $115.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

4/9/2020 – Life Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/7/2020 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

4/2/2020 – Life Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Life Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $126.00.

3/11/2020 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE LSI traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. 361,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Life Storage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Life Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

