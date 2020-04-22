Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Update

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 702,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Limoneira by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 32.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Limoneira by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Securities lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,923. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

