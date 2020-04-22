Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Plans — Dividend of $0.02

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Monday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. 16,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LINX shares. Bank of America lowered Linx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

