Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.74 and its 200-day moving average is $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.