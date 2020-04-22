Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 1,804,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LOOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,514. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.76. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOOP. ValuEngine lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loop Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

