Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,068. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.