Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,655 shares of company stock valued at $90,795,132. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. 1,347,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,335. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average of $217.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

