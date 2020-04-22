Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.53

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Madison County Financial’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBK remained flat at $$24.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 652. Madison County Financial has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

