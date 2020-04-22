Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

MANH traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

