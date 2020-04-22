Marathon Asset Management LLP Acquires 22,947 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 7,714,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

