Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Franco Nevada worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.09.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit