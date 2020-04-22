Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Franco Nevada worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.09.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

