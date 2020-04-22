Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $40,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,600,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

