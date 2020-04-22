Marathon Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,696,602 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $27,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after purchasing an additional 752,447 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 4,596,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

