Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.60. 1,376,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,058. The company has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.29. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.