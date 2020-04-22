Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $20.91 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BCE were worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after purchasing an additional 272,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. 956,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,252. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

