Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $32.77 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 47.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219,771 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.61. 2,743,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,750. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

