Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $33.67 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,905 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

WY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.91 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

