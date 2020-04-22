Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $48.35 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,551 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $48,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 3,497,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

