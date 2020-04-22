Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $66.52 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,934 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International worth $66,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,796. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

