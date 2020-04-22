Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $66.52 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,934 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International worth $66,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,796. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit