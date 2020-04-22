Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after buying an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 1,203,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,948. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

