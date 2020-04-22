Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381,990 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $112,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,959,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

