Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 162,016 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,016 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Oracle worth $216,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,498,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $120,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,087,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,664,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,254,658. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

