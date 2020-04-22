Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 227,731 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,731 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.64% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,352. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

