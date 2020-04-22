Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 1,777 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of AutoZone worth $37,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,996,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.87.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock traded up $20.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $999.55. 221,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,591. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $924.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,082.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.