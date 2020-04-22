Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 3,668 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $13.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.24. 208,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,952. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.61 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

