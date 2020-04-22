Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 3.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $8.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.48. 4,227,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

