Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,848,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.42. 21,021,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,488. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.22.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

