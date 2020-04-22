Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 128.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $8.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,328. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.99.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.