Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 2.3% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

NYSE:FIS traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. 3,016,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.