Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,147,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,042,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

