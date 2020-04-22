Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after acquiring an additional 569,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,272,000 after buying an additional 194,027 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after buying an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

