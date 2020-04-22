Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,799. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.