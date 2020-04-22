Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 28,732,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,439,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

