Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 1,528,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

