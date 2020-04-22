Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Equifax makes up approximately 2.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.64.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

