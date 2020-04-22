Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

LMT stock traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.40. 1,185,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,614. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

