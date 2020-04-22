Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 158,682 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 140,538 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,670,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 439,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after buying an additional 76,523 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

