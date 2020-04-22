Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 11,951 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura Securities started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,911,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.