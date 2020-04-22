Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

