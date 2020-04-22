Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $655,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,266,000 after buying an additional 866,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SYSCO by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,331,000 after acquiring an additional 790,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. 4,983,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,388. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

