Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $655,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,266,000 after buying an additional 866,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SYSCO by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,331,000 after acquiring an additional 790,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. 4,983,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,388. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit