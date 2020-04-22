Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 12,080,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,227,644. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

