Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 2,235,602 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,846,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,683,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $13,355,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,330,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,994. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

