Mercantile Bank Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 47,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

