Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,962. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Several research analysts have commented on MBWM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

