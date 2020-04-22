Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,962. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Several research analysts have commented on MBWM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

