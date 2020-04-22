Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.