Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

