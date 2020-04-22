Mesa Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

