Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 50,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $704,745. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. 21,225,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,452,396. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.